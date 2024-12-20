News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 3.8% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in News by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in News by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 9.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of News by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 60,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

News Price Performance

Shares of NWSA opened at $27.61 on Friday. News Co. has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on News from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of News from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWSA

News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.