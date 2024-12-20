Objective Capital Management LLC Invests $2.95 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,825 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000. Amazon.com makes up 1.7% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,034,534 shares of company stock worth $1,253,883,872 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $223.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.11 and a 200-day moving average of $190.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.05 and a 1-year high of $233.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

