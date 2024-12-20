Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 445 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. &PARTNERS raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 18,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 16,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $48.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.69. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $54.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

