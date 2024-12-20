Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 881 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after acquiring an additional 88,096 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 13.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 577,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,948,000 after purchasing an additional 66,419 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at about $2,879,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 20.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 270,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,077,000 after buying an additional 45,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 198.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 40,334 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:FJUN opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average is $49.81. The company has a market cap of $669.70 million, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

