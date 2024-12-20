Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 23.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 5,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $123.01 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $155.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.79.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.04). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.22%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

