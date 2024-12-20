Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WorthPointe LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 10.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 10.4% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of PAUG opened at $38.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $765.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.