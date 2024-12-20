Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 11,048 First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,319,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,155 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,367,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,439,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,424,000 after purchasing an additional 568,292 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,711,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,019,000 after purchasing an additional 563,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 84.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,113,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,993,000 after buying an additional 510,549 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.56 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $25.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

