Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 1,336 IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,336 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IESC. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in IES during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IES by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the third quarter worth about $631,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of IES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,453,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of IES by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IESC stock opened at $213.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.45. IES Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $320.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.10 and a 200-day moving average of $191.70.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
