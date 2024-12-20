Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 14,051 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 163.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $25.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $27.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,937.08. The trade was a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

