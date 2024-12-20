Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 70.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,557 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,634 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in DexCom by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth $57,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $318,275.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,320,178.16. This represents a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Trading Up 0.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM opened at $75.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.35.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

