Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.21% of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAPP. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 1,134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 533,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 490,316 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 844.5% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 298,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 266,734 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Digital Transformation ETF alerts:

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Price Performance

DAPP opened at $16.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $174.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $20.71.

About VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Digital Transformation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.