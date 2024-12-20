Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,809 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 30,044 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,195,521 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $228,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,257 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,311,888 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $90,806,000 after buying an additional 1,478,213 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.5% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,564,232 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $61,443,000 after buying an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 674.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,396,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $41,524,000 after buying an additional 1,216,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 128.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 648,403 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $25,469,000 after acquiring an additional 364,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.83. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $50.94.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

STM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

