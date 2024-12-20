Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1,101.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 164,883 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 55,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.35 to $6.35 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Danske upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.43.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NOK stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

