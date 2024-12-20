Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 875.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $213,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DJUL opened at $41.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.81. The firm has a market cap of $334.94 million, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.58.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

