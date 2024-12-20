Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 34.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 30.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter valued at $1,308,000.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of TLK opened at $15.53 on Friday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

(Free Report)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.