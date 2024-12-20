Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEF. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,898,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 146,259 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,258,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the second quarter worth $3,645,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 81.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 696,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 312,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Telefónica by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 394,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 19,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC raised shares of Telefónica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Telefónica to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.1576 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.62%.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

