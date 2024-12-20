Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $245,000 Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in AES in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in AES by 59.1% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in AES by 102.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AES opened at $12.44 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.01.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. AES’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.61%.

AES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America began coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

