Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.7% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

LYV stock opened at $132.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.49. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $141.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 140.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 77.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

