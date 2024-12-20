Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $269,000 Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MasterBrand by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MasterBrand by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,069,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in MasterBrand during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 1,323.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 172,634 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in MasterBrand in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Loop Capital raised their price target on MasterBrand from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

NYSE MBC opened at $14.61 on Friday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $718.10 million for the quarter.

MasterBrand Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.