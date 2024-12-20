Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 77.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,642 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Floor & Decor by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth $325,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,525,000 after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

FND has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.37.

Shares of FND stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.06 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.29. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.82.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

