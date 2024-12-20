Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 749.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 910.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $78,107.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,275.12. The trade was a 3.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suneel Gupta sold 103,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $4,762,239.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,794,250.96. The trade was a 28.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,863 shares of company stock valued at $9,689,847. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

PTGX opened at $39.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.18. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $48.89.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.