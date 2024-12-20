Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $294,000 Stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,371,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,251,000 after buying an additional 2,725,620 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,525,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,493 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,162,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth $31,025,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,120,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIHP opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average is $26.65.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

