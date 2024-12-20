Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TNET. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,018,000 after acquiring an additional 391,720 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth $20,610,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,321,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,169,000 after purchasing an additional 184,186 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at $16,966,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 41.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 550,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,373,000 after buying an additional 162,578 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TriNet Group news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,813 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $168,137.62. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,835.74. The trade was a 4.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $32,336.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,471.93. This trade represents a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,533 shares of company stock worth $418,629 in the last 90 days. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $88.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.34. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.32 and a twelve month high of $134.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

TNET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

