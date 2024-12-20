Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $225,000 in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INCM. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,037,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 577,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 70,645 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 250,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Income Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,039,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF in the third quarter worth $721,000.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of INCM opened at $26.16 on Friday. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $27.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average is $26.66.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

