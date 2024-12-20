Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $253,000 in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $897,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 91,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 145.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 135.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 159,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Jackson Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $86.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.42. Jackson Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $115.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.39 and a 200 day moving average of $88.12.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently -22.15%.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In related news, Director Gregory T. Durant bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.28 per share, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,036.44. This trade represents a 4.91 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

