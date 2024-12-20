Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,021 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.11% of Timberland Bancorp worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSBK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,005 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 8.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,778 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

Shares of TSBK opened at $30.79 on Friday. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $33.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $245.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $67,635.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,559.50. This represents a 31.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,111 shares of company stock worth $135,819. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

