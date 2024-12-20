Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 403.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,800,000 after acquiring an additional 284,067 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,698,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 503,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,367,000 after purchasing an additional 146,473 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 818.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after buying an additional 136,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 6,593.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 132,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after buying an additional 130,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.75.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PFG stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.21 and a 12 month high of $91.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.28.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.26). Principal Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -324.44%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Articles

