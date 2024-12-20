Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $253,000 Investment in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 295.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PPC. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 1.3 %

PPC stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average is $44.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 29.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.