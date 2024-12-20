Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMKR. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 730,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after buying an additional 391,002 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at about $874,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth about $3,060,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at about $3,481,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 212.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,647,000 after purchasing an additional 925,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amkor Technology from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.29.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 1.6 %

Amkor Technology stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.83. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $44.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.30%.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $315,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,458,636.21. This represents a 4.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 31.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Further Reading

