Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 1,151 Shares of Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:HARD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:HARD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 3.06% of Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HARD opened at $26.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.80. Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

The Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF (HARD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed ETF that targets futures contracts on hard commodities, making use of long\u002Fshort models, anticipated to perform positivelyduring inflationary periods.

