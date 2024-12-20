Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 5,815 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the second quarter valued at $86,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

DRVN opened at $16.13 on Friday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.49 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

