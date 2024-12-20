Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 694 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBIT. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 70.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $54.72 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average is $39.84.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

