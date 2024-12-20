Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,367,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 96.7% in the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 248,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 122,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 307,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.0% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,195,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $445.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 108.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.49 per share, with a total value of $80,474.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,257.54. The trade was a 8.50 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,924. This trade represents a 24.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

