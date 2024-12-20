Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 4,410 Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,083,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,610,000 after acquiring an additional 112,667 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 535,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,134 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 377.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 367,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,219,000 after purchasing an additional 290,464 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,648,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 210,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after buying an additional 31,884 shares during the period.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

PWV opened at $56.33 on Friday. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.76 and a 12-month high of $62.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

