Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 15.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,455,000 after buying an additional 119,936 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,224,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total transaction of $4,119,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,475,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,195,835.96. This represents a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $160.83 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $83.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 879.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on KRYS. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair raised Krystal Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

