Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,159 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.72. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $57.35.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $167.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.01 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 47.34%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp raised First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on First Industrial Realty Trust

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.