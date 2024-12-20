Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 158 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,796,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in CSW Industrials by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 87,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,486,000 after purchasing an additional 255,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised CSW Industrials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CSW Industrials from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $430.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSW Industrials news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.15, for a total transaction of $760,749.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,925,768.60. This trade represents a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.15, for a total transaction of $548,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,641,945.40. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,864. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $358.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.71. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $436.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 0.81.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

CSW Industrials Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.