Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 198 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 9.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.
Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.3 %
FNV opened at $115.16 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $103.64 and a 12 month high of $137.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.75 and a 200 day moving average of $123.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 0.72.
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The company had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.57%.
Franco-Nevada Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Franco-Nevada
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Micron Stock Under $100: Seize the AI-Driven Upside
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- AI’s Next Big Winners: 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Watch in 2025
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- SolarEdge Stock Climbs Back: Goldman Sachs Sees 40% Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.