Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,350 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in KVH Industries were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KVHI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in KVH Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.
KVH Industries Stock Down 4.3 %
KVH Industries stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $104.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.64. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $6.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at KVH Industries
KVH Industries Profile
KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.
