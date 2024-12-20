Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 5,581 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 83.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,667,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,989,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the third quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in monday.com by 77.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 730,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,905,000 after purchasing an additional 318,837 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in monday.com by 20.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 72,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,471,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on monday.com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp downgraded monday.com from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on monday.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.62.

monday.com Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $224.69 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $170.00 and a 1-year high of $324.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.25.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.17 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

