Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HURN shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

HURN stock opened at $120.17 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $131.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.04 and its 200-day moving average is $108.88.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.63 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $120,684.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,564.36. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $247,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,452.50. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,126 shares of company stock valued at $865,710 in the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

