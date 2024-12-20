Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,739,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,062,000 after purchasing an additional 298,307 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,813,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,373,000 after buying an additional 753,464 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,814,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,597,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,748,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,264,000 after acquiring an additional 997,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,795,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,671,000 after purchasing an additional 170,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.70.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.3 %

Invitation Homes stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 163.38%.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.