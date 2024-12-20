Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $468,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VFQY opened at $141.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $346.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.29.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

