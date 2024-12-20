Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 1,007.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of PCVX opened at $86.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average of $92.03. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 0.94. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $121.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. Analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCVX. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Vaxcyte from $113.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $710,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,720,610.98. This represents a 6.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 7,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $775,172.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,134,431.01. This represents a 4.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,030 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Articles

