Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,625 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLA. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $5,927,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,295,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Orla Mining by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Orla Mining by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 421,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 74,293 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 4.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 412,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -559.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Desjardins raised shares of Orla Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

