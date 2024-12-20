Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Price Target Raised to $4.50

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $4.05 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $3.50 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Shares of PL stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. Planet Labs PBC has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PL. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 4.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,808,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 71,719 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 65,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 16.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,870,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 689,888 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 56.8% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 169,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 61,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

