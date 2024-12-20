Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Premier African Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 17,261,443 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.
Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.
