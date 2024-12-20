Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 25,163 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,968 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,163 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in R1 RCM by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 589.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $14.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $656.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.30 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Friday, October 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.73.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

