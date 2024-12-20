Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires New Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 41.4% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Liberty Global by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1,159.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $22.14.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,224,539.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,222.72. This trade represents a 61.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

