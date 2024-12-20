Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires Shares of 3,869 Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 912,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,177,000 after buying an additional 18,014 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 32,724.6% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 403,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,329,000 after acquiring an additional 402,512 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 41.3% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 336,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,264,000 after purchasing an additional 98,440 shares during the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 218,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,896,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.
Elbit Systems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $259.31 on Friday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $175.30 and a fifty-two week high of $266.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.04 and its 200 day moving average is $206.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 0.52.
Elbit Systems Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ESLT
Elbit Systems Company Profile
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Elbit Systems
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Micron Stock Under $100: Seize the AI-Driven Upside
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- AI’s Next Big Winners: 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Watch in 2025
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- SolarEdge Stock Climbs Back: Goldman Sachs Sees 40% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.